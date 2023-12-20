Bukola Arugba has revealed she was involved in an accident with her Venza car on the popular Third Mainland bridge in Lagos

Arugba revealed the car accident took place on Monday, December 18, which was a day to her birthday

Many of the actress' colleagues and fans have flooded her comment section as they rejoice with her and her family

Popular Yoruba actress Awoyemi Bukola Grace, aka Bukola Arugba, has stirred reactions with a recent revelation she shared on how she survived a car accident.

Arugba in a lengthy post via her Instagram page, revealed the accident occurred on Lagos' Third Mainland bridge where her car, a Venza, was left in a dismantled state.

Actress Bukola Arugba shares a clip of her on Third Mainland Bridge. Credit: @oluwabukola_arugba

The actress, who was formerly married to actor Damola Olatunji, disclosed the accident happened on Monday, December 18, a day before her birthday.

Bukola, who expressed gratitude to her maker, wrote:

"We came down unhurt , and started calling friends , while waiting, I started sensing something bad was about to happen again, then I started praying at the top of my voice by the car."

See her post, including video of Bukola Arugba's car

Colleagues, fans rejoice with Bukola Arugba

Legit.ng gathered some of the messages from many of the actress' colleagues, see them below

wumitoriola:

"Oh Jesus,Glory to ur name."

femiadebayosalami:

"OMG!!! So sorry about that. All thanks to God Almighty."

sotayogaga:

"Thank you Lord, for the gift of life."

yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

"Glory to your name. God almighty shall continue to keep you and your household safe. Amen."

oluadebamowo:

"Thank God for Life! You shall not die but. Live long IJN."

ayabaoduoye:

"Thank u Jesus for grace and mercy. Gods protection on u always."

_josephmomodu:

"Nothing evil can happen to Gods own, they can only try but never succeed."

rhemmyclassy:

"Indeed the Name of Jesus carries authority and power. No one call upon His name is put to shame! Jesus is great! No name, no power, no authority supersedes Jesus Christ."

Bukola Arugba pens poem to Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bukola Arugba penned a poignant poem about the late rapper Mohbad, who died at 27.

Many young Nigerians found solace in the eulogy she shared online.

Reacting, a netizen wrote:

"Not me crying again after promising myself not to cry again."

