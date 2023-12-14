Junior Pope has shared his excitement with his fans after he got a call from Pete Edochie

The veteran actor had called to greet Pope for his new house which he unveiled recently in Asaba

Edochie prayed for his junior colleague in Igbo and Pope promised to visit the veteran in Enugu State

Nollywood actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, professionally known as Junior Pope burst into joy and showed great excitement after he got a call from veteran actor Pete Edochie who greeted him for building a new house.

Junior Pope gushes, for receiving call from Pete Edochie on his new house.

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the actor had unveiled his multi-million naira building in Asaba. Many of his colleagues have been congratulating him about it.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, the actor was still lying in bed when he got a call from the legendary veteran. He had to put the call on speaker so that his fans could hear the conversation he had with Edochie.

The elderly thespian prayed for Pope in Igbo and also wished him well.

Jr Pope says he would visit Edochie

After the actor had finished praying, Pope promised to visit him in Enugu State but Edochie made it known that he was in Lagos and would return to his base before Christmas.

Pope thanked Edochie for the call and assured him that he would come over to see him in Enugu State. The actor later shared the inspiring story of how he built his house.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Pope

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Nollywood actor. Here are some of the comments below.

@eminentgpower:

"Person way come get the papa come dey misbehaveee, someone that could have take after his fada."

@lis_ndukwee:

"May ur laughter be permanent."

@ruby_ojiakor:

"It’s ur season enjoy it to the fullest."

@isaacfred_:

"God father."

@timmykmacnicol:

"More favours is coming your way."

@kingsleykingz12':

"I believe i will build my own house soon."

@eldersteveagbata:

"Asheeeeeeee."

@favour.onyekachi.94064;

"Honestly speaking he is one Man among this celebrity that I love and celebrate his mature since and ways he carries his wife home children everything is so different I like him for that honestly."

@i_am_queency_:

"Iseeeee i must see him before the world will come to and end... @peteedochie Papa you will continue to live long."

@ibiwarietuk:

"Iseeeeeee. See how I am smiling. Good news is beautiful."

Junior Pope links up with Kanayo.O. Kanayo, prostrates for him

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Jnr pope had shown sweet reactions when he met Kanayo. O. Kanayo.

The actor prostrated to greet him as a sign of respect to his senior colleague.

KOK as he is fondly called was quick to stop him from prostrating and he reminded Pope of the time they acted as father and son in Professor John Bull.

