Regina Chukwu wouldn’t forget 2022 in a hurry as she would remain grateful to God for making her become a house owner this year

The actress in a recent statement shared how she built her house, revealing that it started 2 years ago

Regina also shared the comfort she and her family had to let go of in order to make their dream home a reality

Actress Regina Chukwu, who is the latest homeowner in the movie industry has narrated the story behind the house.

In a lengthy message, Regina said people have been congratulating her and sending prayers to her over her latest achievement.

The mother of two said she had bought a building in 2020 but it was not what she liked and had to demolish it.

Regina also spoke about the struggles that came with her decision to become a house owner.

She revealed she and her family had to deprive themselves of comfort and live on a budget.

In her words:

“Now where should I start from, is it from when I got a this building 2yrs ago and I had to demolish cos I said this isn't what I wanted, (that was before I got the tripplerglow office) I told my mum let's leave this and face the walk in store for the business, opened the store with my last dime and I started again. I deprived myself and the kids of so many things, no vacation, my car was bad, we lived on budget, my parent understood, the house we lived was nothing to write home abt, (visitors don't come o) and no fine space to do video paparazzi (main reason I don't accept influencing jobs) I get low key insults passed at me every now Nd then but I was determined and I face where I was going ......”

See her post below:

Regina Chukwu becomes homeowner 20 years after losing her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regina Chukwu took to social media to share the news of her finally becoming a homeowner.

In a post via her Instagram page, the actress posted a photo of her brand new house with her and her two children posing in front of the huge property.

She also recounted moving back to her father’s house with her two kids three years after her husband’s passing because she could not cope with paying rent.

