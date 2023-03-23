Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu, like her colleague Mo Bimpe, is celebrating her birthday today, March 23

Regina used the special moment to testify to God’s goodness in her life, having celebrated her last birthday at a rented apartment

The actress, who became a house owner towards the end of 2022, has since flooded her Instagram page with lovely birthday pictures

Actress Regina Chukwu on Thursday, March 23, marked her first birthday as a landlord.

Regina, who was overjoyed, expressed gratitude to God for her new age as she shared how she had been blessed.

Regina Chukwu marks birthday in style. Credit: @reginachukwu

Source: Instagram

Reminiscing her last birthday, the movie maker recounted how she celebrated it in a rented apartment.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIGGEST GINA Belive it or not GINA is BLESSED Last yr I celebrated my birthday in a rented apartment but today I am landlord in this city I was born and raised in God has been so intentional abt me and I do not take it for granted Let me leave epistles till morning for now pls pray for GINA Thanks to my glam squad,” she wrote.

Recall that Regina became a house owner in December 2022, 20 years after her husband's demise.

Celebrities, fans celebrate Regina Chukwu on her birthday

iam_alesh:

"Gina mi owon ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday sweetest sis

omoalausa1:

"Birthday Blessings beautiful Gina Best wishes now and forever ❤️❤️❤️."

official_elizavocat:

"Happy birthday ma. May God bless your kind heart❤️

paulrachleye:

"Happy birthday Gina Tia, Live long and prosper."

e4ma_:

"Happy birthday mummy❤️ May God continue to spoil you for us... You deserve absolutely everything good on the surface of the earth ❤️."

mhiz_jmk:

"Happy birthday Big Gina . God bless your new age accordingly to His Will IJN . I love you momma❤️❤️❤️❤️."

bemfik:

"Happy birthday. Your grace is renewed ijmn."

asakemi_williams:

"Happy birthday too you ma may the lord almighty blessed your beautiful age."

Lateef Adedimeji gushes about wife, Mo Bimpe on her birthday

Lateef Adedimeji, in a celebratory post he shared to celebrate his wife, Mo Bimpe, on her birthday, disclosed how empty he would be without her.

He shared stunning photos of his partner, and in his caption, declared her his everything and the only person who makes him grin from ear to ear.

Adedimeji also went ahead to gush over the love his wife had given him since they got married. He made promises to her and expressed excitement over their future together.

Source: Legit.ng