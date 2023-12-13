A Nigerian lady is full of joy because she is now a landlady and the owner of a beautiful house

She took to TikTok to share the good news with her followers, posting a sneak peek into the building

Her followers on the platform quickly joined her to celebrate the achievement with congratulatory messages

A lady is in a celebration mood because she is now a landlady and will never have to pay rent again.

In a video, the lady, @tinatonyandfamily, showed netizens her new house and declared herself the latest landlady in town.

The lady shared a video of her new house to celebrate. Photo credit: TikTok/@tinatonyandfamily.

Source: TikTok

The video quickly caught the attention of her followers on TikTok, who admired the house after she showed them just a sneak peek of it.

While she said she would share a full video of the building at a later date, the little she showed indicates that the house is big.

Many of her followers were in her comment section to send her congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulated lady over her new house

@tina said:

"Na for this kitchen Naomi go cook scatter. Congratulations once again ma. God is really awesome."

@princess bravely said:

"Congratulations. I tap for my dad and mom."

@Digital Marketer said:

For those shouting GOD when? Remember it took them 12 years of consistency and hardwork to pull through. Don’t just sit and shout God when… put in some work and determination."

@user906247762491 said:

"Congratulations to you and your family. See as I dey happy like say na my own e be."

@Joy said:

"Congratulations dear. God make my own reach me soon."

@gracepersonified said:

"Mine is next year foundation is going on."

@odimegwu vivianlively commented:

"Congratulations love. Its mindblowing testimonies."

@sandy 22 said:

"Congratulations to you sis, I tap from your blessed house."

