A Nigerian lady got married to her employer, and she posted a video on TikTok to celebrate the feat.

In the video, the lady noted that she started as a salesgirl to her boss but she has transitioned to the madam of the house.

The lady, @daur_of_grace made it clear that everything she is enjoy today was prepared for her by God.

She was spotted preparing for her traditional marriage. In another video, she posed with her man as she announced her wedding date.

She said on TikTok:

"From salesgirl to Oga's wife. Indeed, he prepared a table before my enemies."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man marries his salesgirl

@Rose said: "My own oga dey shout anyhow, keep face like wetin I no know, very strict man."

@Princess_bella said:

"E be like I go drop this my certificate go start sales girl work. Congratulations nne."

@Evidence said:

"Abeg ooo. Na to pursue this sales girl in my guy shop oo."

@princess Adaobi said:

"My own OGA no dey smile."

@Mummies pet said:

"My oga wey don marry nko with kids for dat matter."

@pretty goddess commented:

"Na to flirt with my boss asap. Congratulations."

@collette684 said:

"Congratulations! Dear your home is blessed."

@didioma937 said:

"Congratulations Asamma. From my mouth to God's ear, I will celebrate my twin sister and my step-sister by this time next year."

@princessgold commented:

"God bless your new home. You are responsible that's why he marries you. He has watched your character, and you are well-trained. May this laughter never seize from your home."

Source: Legit.ng