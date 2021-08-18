Popular Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason, recently had a reason to celebrate their union

Taking to social media, the movie star revealed that she had been married to her man for nine years

The Njokus celebrated the milestone in their marriage and fans and colleagues of the couple wished them well

One of Nigeria’s top celebrity couples, The Njokus, recently had fans celebrating with them after they clocked a milestone in their marriage.

Popular actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, and her Iroko TV boss husband, Jason, recently clocked nine years together as a married couple to the joy of fans and well-wishers.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Mary shared series of lovely photos of herself with her man and accompanied them with a sweet caption to celebrate their union.

Mary Remmy Njoku and husband Jason mark wedding anniversary. Photos: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

According to her, they have been married for nine years and are still waxing strong. She illustrated this with popular singers, Styl Plus’ song.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her words:

“9yrs don waka!! We still Dey Carry go, nobody japa nobody go solo. Baba God o, na your grace.

"I will always choose you over everything else. Always. ❤️❤️

"Happy Wedding Anniversary.”

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with the Njokus

Read some of the congratulatory messages Mary Njoku and her husband, Jason, received from fans below:

Chioma__okafor:

“Goalssss. Happpy happy anniversary ❤️❤️.”

Dorisariole:

“Happy wedding anniversary. It’s for always. Love and Peace always .”

Omannadi:

“Happy wedding anniversary to you and hubby. Forever together.”

Queennwokoye:

“Happy wedding anniversary my darling. May heavens keep smiling and blessing your union.”

Nice one. Congrats to the couple.

Mercy Johnson shares video of cute moment her kids celebrated her wedding anniversary

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson's wedding anniversary is not until the 27th of August, but she has fans gushing over a lovely family video she shared online.

Taking to her Instagram page with the video, the mum of four was seen in a black attire with her kids and husband who rocked matching ' camo' outfits.

The actress gathered her kids around her and their dad and asked them to wish them a happy wedding anniversary, to which the kids happily obliged.

Source: Legit