Popular Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason, have finally gone on a fancy vacation to the Maldives

Taking to social media, Jason revealed that they were finally able to visit the island 10 years after they could not afford to go there for their honeymoon

Mary took to social media to share lovely photos from their resort as they vacationed at the Ritz Carlton for her birthday weekend

Popular Nigerian actress, Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason, are finally having the vacation of their dreams after they travelled to the Maldives.

In a post shared on Twitter, the film star’s husband noted that they were away on the fancy vacation for Mary’s birthday weekend.

Mary Remmy Njoku and husband vacation in Maldives. Photos: @maryremmynjoku, @jasonnjoku

According to Jason, his wife had wanted them to go to the Maldives for their honeymoon but they could not afford to do so at the time. However, 10 years later, they are now at the beautiful location for her birthday weekend.

He wrote:

“I have found the softest place on planet earth. Mrs Njoku wanted to come here for honeymoon. No money. So 10years later we finally make it for her birthday getaway. ”

See his tweet below:

The couple also shared photos and videos from their stay at the Ritz Carlton in Maldives. See below:

Internet users react

Read some comments from fans below:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

"Shutdown mama Mia ❤️❤️❤️."

"We dey wait for bikin pictures ."

"Bday getaway has started ....please just giv us pics ...or me at least ."

"Mary ooo! Bring this water come back abeg ."

"Soft life!!!!"

Nice one.

