A recording has been sighted online where a Muslim cleric claimed that Money Gee invoked some spirit before Wizkid gave him N20 million

It was claimed that the hype man had been practicing how to engage the spirit at work for a long time before he used it on Wizkid

In the clip, it was alleged that the spirits he involved were that of favour and mercy who go about to help those who believe in them

More revelation has emerged about the money God over everything received from Ayodeji Balogun professionally known as Wizkid.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the hype man had sang and praised Wizkid to high heavens and the singer gave him N20 million as a reward for his effort.

Money Gee has been spending money on the good things in life since then. He bought a car for himself and his mother.

In a new development, a recording was sighted online where an unnamed Muslim cleric alleged that Money Gee intentionally invoked some spirit in the song so that Wizkid could favor him.

Cleric says the jinis Money Gee used are the good ones

The cleric also claimed that the spirits used in the song are the good ones that attract favor and mercy to those who call on them.

It was alleged that the hype man had been practicing it for a long time which was why he was very fluent while invoking them.

This development is coming after DJ Chicken also alleged that Wizkid used the N20 million he gave the hype man to redeem his glory.

See the clip here:

Fans react to what the cleric said about Money Gee

Reactions have trailed the recording made by the Muslim scholar about Money Gee. Here are some of the comments below.

@arikbella_luxury:

"He is the son of an iimam now so wetin you expect."

@that_yorubadgirl:

"Na all of una sabi o..e sha don collect him 20 million."

@9jaconnect:

"Make una do am for unasef na ... Abegiiii."

@ennylasbeautyworld:

"I don say my own make I see mercy today oooo ."

@adunsexy_1:

"His calling jinis."

@vanjasonofvibes:

"Na to dey sing am everyday ooo so me too go dey collect !"

@vvvyblack:

"Na for me too dey sing the song every day ooo so make people dey like me and show me mercy too since na good spirit."

@dee_cute01:

"They won’t allow this boy rest ooo….money Don cause kasala."

@olamidoyin_omolamaa:

"20million don open their brain but this guy don dey use the words before now ."

@te_mm__y:

"He sha don use am collect money make una rest."

Money Gee hires bouncers, and security with N20m

Legit. ng had reported that Money Gee had gotten some security men and bouncers to be following to events.

He hired them after receiving N20 million from Wizkid. He was seen in the company of about three of them when he attended an event in Alimosho Local Government.

Money Gee was about to leave the venue of the event when the security men escorted him from the place.

