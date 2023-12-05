A pastor went crazy and lost the use of his senses after he was disappointed by people over his forthcoming wedding

He was said to have made all plans for a grand wedding and banked on the support of his church people and community

However, on the day of the wedding, things did not go as planned and when all hope was almost lost, something unexpected happened

A pastor, identified as John, experienced a miraculous turnaround on his wedding day after running mad.

Afrimax English, who did a video report on the pastor, said he was a local cleric who was not financially buoyant.

He hit the streets after losing his senses. Photo Credit: Afrimax English

Source: Youtube

According to the report, John banked on the love he got from his congregation and community to finance his wedding.

He reportedly made plans for a grand wedding without a single financial input from his pocket.

John was let down

According to Afrimax English, none of the folks who promised him support came through and this made the frustrated pastor hit the street aimlessly instead of heading to his wedding venue.

John was pondering on leaving the country when help came. The media outlet claimed a good Samaritan stepped in and covered all the expenses for the wedding and the occasion was a success.

Afrimax English did not disclose the name of the church or country where it happened.

Watch the video below:

People praise God on the pastor's behalf

@hazeljohnson4048 said:

"As a pastor why would he depend on people to pay for his wedding if you can't afford wedding do it private."

@cherylcleveland7295 said:

"All things work together for good for those who love the Lord, God had his back. Just as all things are possible with God and not man, congratulations!!"

@rubeihayovincent7298 said:

"God who knows me even when I have not spoken a single word."

@donnasmith8160 said:

"Another great lesson of God's way of escape. Praise Jesus!"

@jejetimes said:

"He never let US down,He always on time. . .He is a faithful God, I trust you to take care of your son just like you always do I count on you father God (Papa chéri)."

@mosesgatsinzi7308 said:

"That's true God does miracles things happen in last when you don't know anything and scared."

@marykinyanjui7827 said:

"He put his trust in men and that's why they fail him but when he was in despair God remembered Him, great lesson only trust in God."

