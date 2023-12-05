A Nigerian youth based abroad was overwhelmed with emotions as he returned to Nigeria in one piece

At a Nigerian airport, the young man did not mind how people stared at him as he appreciated God

A video showing how he emotionally praised God for his return has sent social media users into a frenzy

A Nigerian man, Chukwuemeka Benjamin, was emotional as he finally returned to Nigeria.

Chukwuemeka, who has been living abroad, had his bags in a luggage trolley as he touched down at the airport.

He returned to Nigeria. Photo Credit: @benji_the_red_lion

In a TikTok clip he shared, Chukwuemeka lifted one of his hands into the sky in gratitude to God and went on to bow down amid stares from people.

While he did all these, he spoke inaudibly.

"To God be the glory for I am in my mother's land," wording on his video read.

The video garnered over 205k at the time of this report as people welcomed him back home.

Watch the video below:

People welcome him home

cynadaempire said:

"Welcome Odogwu thank God for coming back home alive may his name be praised."

Juliet said:

"Welcome home.

"You'll stay and go back peacefully in good health.

"You shall see no evil.

"Amen."

Perpi said:

"Emma nah Japan don come back ooo make una hold una baby oo."

Kendo Nwachukwu said:

"He is back safe and good health if is easy you can go and make the road is still open."

CHARLES said:

"Dem dey find you from where you travel from? Why so much excitement returning to Nigeria ?"

EL NOBA said:

"They can never understand the feelings, congrats big bro I pray you return back to base in good health with happiness."

nwakpa ego said:

"Unknown gunmen will not see you,Ndi poison will not see,kidnapper will not see you this is all I asked through Christ Jesus Amen."

