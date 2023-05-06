Two of Nollywood’s veteran actresses, Uche Jombo and Ini Edo recently had fans laughing hard over their funny display

In a video posted online, the two movie stars were seen tumbling on the ground as they play were play fighting

A number of netizens were amused by their banter and some of them picked sides to determine who won the fight

Top Nollywood actresses, Uche Jombo and Ini Edo, recently caused a huge stir on social media over a video of them play-fighting.

In a video that was posted on both of their official Instagram pages, the movie stars were seen tumbling on the ground playfully as they tried to settle their issues.

The video started out by showing Uche seated on Ini as her colleague called out for help while lying defeated on the ground and laughing.

Fans laugh hard at video of Uche Jombo and Ini Edo play-fighting. Photos: @uchejombo, @iniedo

Source: Instagram

An onlooker offered Ini his hand to help her up and shortly after she ran to meet her opponent Uche who was busy explaining what had happened to those who cared to listen.

Once again, both actresses tumbled on the ground and continued to roll over before Uche was able to sit on Ini for the second time. Uche went on to brag about how she did Taekwondo as she warned Ini to accept defeat and stay down.

The movie star then continued her explanation and noted that she had prepared her detox water from home by filling up her water bottle with chunks of lemon and put the bottle in her car, only for Ini to snoop around and find the water then proceeded to drink it all before adding plain water to the lemons.

Ini Edo was however not ready to accept defeat and she made sure to tackle Uche once again and get on top of her.

Uche Jombo shared the funny video online and wrote in her caption:

“According to @iniedo na she win this fight trying a whole black belt holder like myself children of nowadays ‍♀️‍♀️.”

See the funny clip below:

Netizens laugh hard at video of Uche Jombo and Ini Edo play-fighting over water

A number of social media users were very amused by the playfulness of the two movie stars and many of them reacted to the funny video. Some of them took sides by sharing their thoughts on who won the fight.

Read some of their comments below:

Alexxekubo:

“ajebo Ini, u go dey fight Uche wey use fight with boys take pay schools for Aba. Uche go beat you, beat your helper ”

ufuomamcdermott:

“ my chest oooooo … Ini, take this advice. Just stay down ”

princenelsonenwerem:

“Omo that counter flip ‍♂️”

makeupbydosh:

“Lmao ini cannot fight to save her life.”

asisat_oshoala:

“I counted 2-1 …..mk person tag me for the next round ”

chidimokeme:

“Only God know which motivational speaker give Ini this kind liver ”

luchy_eze95:

“That friend that makes you play like a child very hard to find so lovely ”

august__jeffrey:

“How do you replace lemon water with plain water, Ini? You’re such a friend.”

kelvin_umeh:

“Happiness is free and having friends where y'all can be kids while grown-up is golden”

chineduikedieze:

“My people ❤️❤️...happiness is free. Create one, life is short ”

officialngmichael:

“Ini you go dey follow Aba lady they fight ❤️”

obaksolo:

“na UCHE JOMBO she use her Jumbo Size take finish INI”

Source: Legit.ng