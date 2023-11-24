BBN Kiddwaya and his former lover Erica have sparked reunion tale with a lovely tweet they exchanged

Erica was the first to ask what she would do with a live chicken and Kiddwaya offered to make a special meal for her

Fans have reacted to the tweet the two former shippers exchanged and they suspect a renewal of their ship

Big Brother All Stars housemate, Teseer Waya better known as Kiddwaya has promised to make a special delicacy for his former lover Erica in a warm tweet they exchanged on X.

BBN Kiddwaya offers to spoil former lover Erica silly in lovely Tweet. Photo credit @ericnlewedin/@kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Kiddwaya had turned down a request to marry Erica, his former lover. A fan had begged him to get married to the reality star since they were lovers while in Biggie's house.

At some point, the two love birds unfollowed each other on social media and they made it known that there was no future in their relationship.

However, it seemed all was now well between the two because of the tweet they exchanged on X. Erica had asked what she would do with a live chicken and Kiddwaya said he would cook pocho, a special meal for Benue people for her with the live chicken.

See their tweets here:

Fan reaction to Kiddwaya and Erica's tweet

Netizens have reacted to the tweet made by the two reality stars. Here are some of the responses below.

Jennifer Nworie

@jennifer_nworie:

"Abeg wetin be pocho abi pocolee."

@SAVYJOLA:

"Shippers. 1, 2, 3, gather her and see your favourites."

@thereal_starkid:

"Pocho is one of the best soup outta Benue."

@SAVYJOLA:

"By the way, what's Pocho."

@TheRedDyamond:

"Hmmmmmm. I trust your culinary abilities."

@2sec_smog:

"You wey no sabi anything. anyway, maybe they are back together again."

@tunzbabyy:

"My girl would have almost fainted by now, this is a good development."

@thabelomaanda:

"We go screenshot this and remind the shipper later, loading, we are waiting."

@BandlaViwe93478:

"Something is brewing in Kiddrica."

@254Chrissy:

"Awwww please I don't want to ship again, the amount of stress that y'all gave me, I can't."

Erica endorses tweet saying she has no business with Kiddwaya

Legit. ng had reported that BBN Erica had supported a tweet that stated that she had nothing to do with her co-star and lover, Kiddwaya.

The two were friends and later lovers while they were in Biggie's house a few years ago.

However, a few months after taking part in the reality show, someone tweeted that Erica had no business with Kiddwaya and she endorsed the tweet.

Source: Legit.ng