Nollywood actress Uche Jombo is a year older today December 28, and she has been well celebrated by fans and colleagues

Jombo's good friend Ini Edo took to her page with a funny video of the moment her colleague showed off her American passport

The birthday girl herself shared a beautiful photo via her Instagram handle to mark her special day

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Popular Nollywood actress Uche Jombo turned a new age on December 28, and she announced on Instagram with a lovely post.

Fans and colleagues of the actress went through different avenues to celebrate her and Ini Edo shared a secret with the world.

Nigerians celebrate Uche Jombo as she turns new age Photo credit: @iniedpo/@uchejombo

Source: Instagram

Ini shared a video of the moment her friend showed off her American passport, a sight sent Edo into a hilarious display of longing and celebration.

In the caption, Ini Edo pointed out that there was no need to shower prayers the actress because she is set for life and also added that she and others would also become American citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"A special birthday shoutout to my American friend @uchejombo .No need for prayers because e be like say your own don set finish . Live long o cos this babablu must reach all of us laslas .. Kai they will kee me for this ‍♀️ ‍♀️ love you loads girlfriend @uchejombo."

Watch the video below:

The birthday girl herself, Uche Jombo got tons of messages and love on her page as she put up a stunning photo to celebrate her special day.

Nigerians celebrate Uche Jombo

peterpsquare:

"Bula ba! congratulations and happy birthday @uchejombo ☺️"

omonioboli:

"What kind of mess is this?!!! The end took me out!"

iam_graceglam:

"It’s the language for me..I’m so proud of my state"

iamnino_b:

"Happy birthday sis more grace, more life & prosperity "

uduakisong1:

"Happy birthday my dear Uch. God bless and keep you now and always."

poshesteb:

"Happy birthday darling Wishing you more beautiful years ahead ❤️"

Ned Nwoko reacts after Regina Daniels surprised him with party on 62nd birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, got fans talking about her speech at her husband, Ned Nwoko’s 62nd birthday party.

A big party was organised for the billionaire businessman on December 21, 2022, to celebrate his milestone age.

After Regina gave her vote of thanks, her billionaire husband also got on the microphone to show his appreciation to her. Ned Nwoko noted that he is also very happy being her husband and the birthday party was a very big surprise for him.

Source: Legit.ng