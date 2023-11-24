Teen actress Adakirikiri has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she visited Pete Edochie

Adakiriki expressed her excitement after meeting the veteran actor, who repeatedly prayed for her

The young actress also presented Edochie with an adorable portrait, which left people gushing

Nollywood teen actress Uchechi Okonkwo Treasure, better known as Adakirikiri, couldn't contain her joy after meeting veteran actor Pete Edochie.

In an adorable video, Adakirikiri screamed and sat on the floor before the actor, who drew her close to himself.

Actress presents portrait to Pete Edochie, Credit: @uchetreasure

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor repeatedly also prayed for the fast-rising actress, who, in another clip, presented him with a portrait.

Another clip showed the moment Adakirikiri knelt to pray for Pete, who blessed her.

Sharing a video from her visit to the actor's residence on her Instagram page, Adakirikiri described Edochie as a man who embodied grace.

She wrote in her caption:

"The excitement in my heart when I come face to face with a person who embodies Gods Grace is next to non!!! Meet my grandpa @peteedochie."

Watch the video she shared below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pete Edochie also prayed for actress Ifedi Sharon.

Fans gush as teen actress visits Pete Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the heartwarming video, see them below:

joan.shaba:

"Pls who raised this child?God bless whoever did this."

o.dorisoby:

"Na this type them they call child, humble, decent, simple, respectful, obedient, kind, all the good attributes she actually possessed them."

debbielexxia:

"This girl is so respectful and humble her parents really trained her well."

amstrongfavour:

"Blessed the womb that gave birth to you, your parents especially your mother is doing a nice job. You are a child of grace keep moving my dear."

shasha_mas:

"The respect that you have for grownups dear it's out of this world."

smilephae:

"She is angel from heaven ilove you."

Source: Legit.ng