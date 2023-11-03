Nigerian actor Pete Edochie warmly reminded netizens of his rich customs and traditions through a heartfelt video he shared online

The Nollywood veteran was seen in the comfort of his home, appeasing his creator for the last days of 2023

Pete said his prayers with a native kola nut and emphasised the importance of this practice in the Igbo community

Nigerian ace actor Pete Edochie has offered traditional prayers for November as 2023 comes to an end.

The much-loved titled man was spotted in the comfort of his sitting room as he prayed for his fans and followers online.

Pete Edochie ushers the month of November with love and prayers Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Speaking his native dialect, Pete communed with his creator and demanded guidance, love, and protection in the remaining days of the year.

The veteran, who has been seen praying for others in the past, performed this with a kola nut, underscoring the significance of this ritual in Igbo culture.

See his video below:

Pete Edochie's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

ritaedochie:

"IIIIIIISSSEEEEEEEE NNAM ONONAENYI."

theartistrylounge:

"Can someone explain to me am a Ghanaian and I have love this man since I was a child."

pilotdeking:

"iseeeee. I luv you daddy."

nyerovwoo:

"Ose don pronounce. iseeee."

Yul Edochie breaks silence after dad Pete's interview

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie caused a stir with a new picture he shared on his Instagram page.

The actor shared an edited picture of him and a lion, a symbol popularly used to refer to his dad, Pete Edochie, also called the Lion of Africa.

Not stopping there, in the caption of the post, Yul declared things were about to change as he seemed to be working on rebranding his management.

Judy Austin deletes Pete Edochie's birthday post

Meanwhile, amid the reactions that trailed veteran actor Pete Edochie's interview, where he addressed his son Yul's marital drama, the actor's second wife, Judy Austin, took down her birthday post for her father-in-law, Legit.ng reported.

Judy's action may be a result of the degrading comment Pete made about her affair with Yul.

A look on Judy's page by Legit.ng showed she had deleted Pete's picture.

Source: Legit.ng