A heartwarming video captured the moment a Nigerian lady introduced her man to her family

However, what made the video more interesting was that the introduction ceremony was conducted virtually

The couple were not together at the time the ceremony was held, so the man had to be shown on the screen

A Nigerian lady introduced her fiancee to her family virtually, as they were not in the same place during the ceremony.

In the video, which is trending on social media, the man was shown on the screen.

The lady showed her man on screen during the virtual introduction.

She was seen dancing alone to the sound of a talking drum that was playing in the room.

Her family were present to witness the ceremony. The video posted on Twitter by Oluwadamilola was captioned:

"Beautiful Tomi introduced her man virtually."

Many netizens found the video to be interesting. Congratulatory messages poured in for the lady and her man.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of virtual marriage introduction

@kayzywizzzy said:

“In this life just have money."

@Andrichbrowsky_ said:

"Virtual marriage. Na for Merry bet to add am to their virtual games to then add odds for live betting."

@simon_akubo commented:

"e-introduction."

@BalogunLamba asked:

"Naso dem dey do for here?"

@Lexyzdoo said:

"Money breaks protocols… the man must be rich that’s why her parent sef comport to it. Hustle ooo so make you to fit do virtual introduction."

@Don_zie1995 said:

"Wow! Maybe the groom is not presently in her county. Nice concept though."

@Archi_ichef commented:

"Let's embrace technology. The world is evolving faster than we could imagine. Allow the couple to do it their way."

@truth_toars said:

"As long as rice go dey, no wahala."

@_fola1 said:

"This world don dey turn to something else."

@iamqueenib said:

"Wow nice, as long as she is happy, it’s fine."

Source: Legit.ng