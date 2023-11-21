Nicki Minaj made headlines over the weekend after she hinted at extending her world tour

This was after a Nigerian lady, Ramat Victory, a Nicki Minaj fan, caught the rapper's attention on X, formerly known as Twitter

In a chat with Legit.ng, Ramat opened up on how she felt getting a response from the Queen of Rap

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria may get the chance to host US rapper Nicki Minaj.

Nicki revealed she would consider including Nigeria in her world tour plans if fans showed interest.

This was after a Nigerian lady, Ramat Victory, who expressed displeasure at the exclusion of Africa from world tour venues, managed to convince the Queen of Rap.

Nicki Minaj could visit Nigeria soon. Credit: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Ramat Victory's reaction after getting a response from Nicki Minaj

In a chat with Legit.ng, Victory, who shared how the American rapper had been following her on X since March, revealed she was excited when Nicki responded to her post.

"I was so ecstatic when she first followed me on twitter back in March. I have always been leading the crusade on here for Nicki to come to Nigeria. Fortunately for me she always sees these posts and likes them. So my excitement was beyond the roof when she responded to my post that she will Come to Nigeria. I'm literally still in shock till now."

Ramat Victory shared how she became a fan of Nicki Minaj

She revealed she has been listening to the rapper's songs since 2011.

"I fell in love with her songs and her personality way back 2011 when my roommate introduced her song "itty bitty piggy" to me. Since then I have been fan. So imagine my shock when she followed me in March and started interacting with my tweets lol."

Ramat Victory is anticipating Nicki Minaj's tour

The Nigerian lady, who revealed Nicki Minaj made her fall in love with Rap/Hip-Hop music while speaking on the rapper's tour and new album, said:

"I can't wait to see her on tour in Nigeria and to listen to her new album (Pink Friday2) which she will drop on December 8th."

