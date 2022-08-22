Popular skit maker Isbae U celebrated his dad and Yoruba actor Sir Kay on his birthday in a grand style

The skit maker shared the moment he presented 1 million naira cash as a birthday gift to his dad, who danced in excitement

The video has stirred emotions from many fans of the father and son as some praised Isbae U for making his dad happy

It was a moment of celebration for popular skit maker Isbae U as his dad and veteran Yoruba actor Sir K Kamoru better known as Sir Kay, marked his birthday.

Isbae U took to his YouTube channel to share a video from the celebration as he presented his dad N1 million cash as a birthday gift.

Sir Kay, who was beside himself, showed off some steps as he danced excitedly to the drums and songs of those who came to his house to celebrate with him.

Sharing the video, Isbae U wrote:

“Gifted My Dad with 1 Million Naira Cash to Celebrate his Birthday , Love you Dad ( Sir K Kamoru).”

See the post below:

Fans gush as Isbae U gives dad N1 million as birthday gift

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Alebiosu Timilehin:

"Wow. Sir K is your Dad, I'm even surprise myself. No wonder, the acting and comedy is truly in your blood Happy Birthday to the Father of my Joy giver Seeing BaeU alone dey make me laugh most times."

isaac oladimeji:

"Best birthday wishes to your lovely dad....wish him more life in health and plenty."

OLAJAY:

"I have been watching SIR K from my childhood. now i am 23years old and this man never old. always looking young....HBD SIR."

Skit maker Isbae U buys new car

One of Nigeria’s skit makers, Isbae U, made headlines as he took possession of a new Mercedes Benz, which is reported to be worth millions.

In a photo that surfaced on social media, Isbae U was seen standing beside the Mercedes Benz, which comes in a red colour.

A viral video also showed an excited Isbae U driving his new car.

The reports of the content creator’s new ride were made public by one of his colleagues, who took to social media to congratulate him.

Source: Legit.ng