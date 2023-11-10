An emotional clip of actor Charles Inojie's interview with Chude Jideonwo has surfaced on social media

The actor said he did not enjoy the love of a mother and grew up with his grandmother after he was forced to leave his father

His stepmother also prevented him from going to university and he had to live off his effort and the good will of others

Nollywood actor and director Charles Inojie has shared the heartbreaking story of growing up in an interview with Chude Jideonwo. .

In the video, Inojie said his parents marriage crashed while he was still an infant and he had to be taken to his grandmother, who took care of him and raised him for a while..

Charles Inojie shares sad story of growing up. Photo Credit @charlesinojie

Source: Instagram

The top Nigerian male actor made it known that he didn't see his mother until he was a grown man, and he was forced to leave his father after eight months because of his stepmother.

Charles Inojie says his stepmother didn't want him to go to university

While speaking, the Fuji House of Commotion star stated that his stepmother didn't want him to go to school after he got admission into the university. She insisted that her child, who was still very young, must finish university before her husband could pay for Inojie's schooling.

Actor Inojie says his father cried after seeing him

The comic actor also noted that his father was all tears when he visited him after he started working. He went to give him money and a drink, but his father's emotions took a better part of him, and he couldn't collect the money.

His father told him he was feeling guilty for not taking care of him when he was a child.

See the clip of the interview here:

Fans react to Charles Inojie's interview

Netizens have reacted to the clip of the interview Charlee Inojie granted. Here are some of the comments below.

@itsvibesangel_:

"Behind everyone that’s funny.. check them.. they have been through so much pains

@tchayomer:

"No wonder you’re so versatile and full of wisdom. We wey our eyes see shege as children be special breed."

@waleolatubosun:

"It happens a lot, comedians actually using comedy as an escape from their usual life of pain."

@etz.nico:

"God, please I do not want to cause my kids pains in the future, please help me so that I’ll pick the best dad for them,."

@iam_ajoke_a"

"When interview feels like a therapy its a good one. Kudos@chudeity."

@drew_ezemarcel:

"A living legend, I like how he’s telling his sad stories with a bit of laughter. Baba na comedian."

@uncle_dayo:

"I can relate."

@therealurch:

"Everyone has a story in this life. God bless you."

@ruthzubairuofficial:

"Hmmmm. This is why being kind to everyone is so important."

#belladsaint"

"All these things that’s why I want to live and take care of my children .. some step mothers ehh."

Charles Inojie shares a near-death experience at his home

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Inojie had spoken about how he was almost killed at his home earlier this year.

He stated that a tank had fallen on his favourite spot a few minutes after leaving the place.

The actor thanked God for being good to him and saving him from the tragedy.

Source: Legit.ng