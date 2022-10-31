Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has shared a video of her alongside veteran actor Kelvin Ikeduba and some junior colleagues at a movie location

The video showed the lovely moment Mercy and Kelvin exchanged pleasantries before some junior colleagues came to join them

Many fans of the Nollywood star actors have since taken to social media to gush about the video

Popular actress Mercy Johnson has stirred emotions with a recent video of her and some of her colleagues, which she shared on her Facebook page.

Mercy, who was at a movie location, expressed excitement as she met with veteran actor Kelvin Ikeduba and they exchanged pleasantries with each other.

Mercy Johnson says it was nice to see her colleagues. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

While the two movie stars were engaging each other and sharing memories from a location they had met, two other junior colleagues joined them, and it was a lovely reunion to behold as one of them went on her knees to greet Mercy.

Sharing the video, Mercy wrote:

"It was nice seeing my people….Love always on this side."

Fans gush as Mercy Johnson meets Kevin Ikeduba, and others at a movie location

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below

Nnenna Kim Boo Happiness:

"Wow, see how Jerry nd Uju were greeting Mercy awwww I feel emotional right ❤️❤️❤️."

OJ Addae:

"The respect they have for each other is priceless,most especially the Jnr ones to their snr colleagues."

Denny Blue:

"Mercy Johnson is such an amazing darling. And Her husband has to be one of the most luckiest husband of the century. God ."

Viche Odette:

"Mercy your transparency is amazing. See how they are respecting her bcos a GD person is always noticed."

Nasiru Isah:

"This really show the respect they all have for Mercy Johnson........it's amazing.... respect to all of them for their humility..."

Mercy Johnson and hubby gush as son clocks 8

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family were in the mood of celebration as her only son, Henry, clocks eight on Saturday, October 15.

To celebrate his son, Mercy Johnson’s hubby Prince Okojie took to social media to post some lovely birthday pictures as he gushed about Henry in a short message.

He wrote:

“Happy Birthday Son, May God bless you Today and Beyond with Good Health, Joy, Love and Happiness. May He Guide you along His Path and give You the Strength to make Good and Healthy Choices now and Always..... Amen CONGRATULATIONS ❤️ . #BOY HENRY IS 8 YEARS OLD TODAY#”

