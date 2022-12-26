Fans and colleagues have sent in their congratulatory messages to actress Omowunmi Dada

The Nollywood star on December 26 finally gave a sneak peek of her love life as she announced her engagement

Omowunmi shared a photo shielding her man's face, while showing off her engagement ring

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada is ending the year on a high note as she is set to walk down the aisle soon with her lover.

The movie star to the joy of fans and colleagues took to her Instagram page with an adorable photo announcing her engagement.

Nigerians celebrate with actress Omowunmi Dada Photo credit: @omowunmi_dada

Source: Instagram

Omowunmi's man backed the camera, shielding his face as the actress hugged him with her ring on full display on her camera.

"See what I UNBOXED "

See the post below;

Nigerians congratulate Omowunmi Dada

moabudu:

"My darling congratulations all my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mo_bimpe:

"Yaaay congratulations hun "

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Congratulations ❤️"

bimboademoye:

"It's doing me to say I've known siiiinncceeee. . Well there you have it guys. She told me siinnceee. Do your worxt . Congratulations boo."

iamadunniade:

"Finally cat out the bag! Oya let’s celebrate."

lalaakindoju:

"Ayyyeeeeeeee. Congratulations baby girl."

nancyisimeofficial:

"Congratulationssss Babes!❤️❤️❤️"

bolajiogunmola:

"You are going to make the most beautiful bride, congratulations again hun"

kingwoleojo:

"Now cleaning dancing shoes... Ancestral moves loading! "

judithaudu:

"Time to get Omo Dada married !!!!! 2023 gonna be our BEST year yet "

oliveemodi:

"Omg!!! The most wonderful newsssss. Congratulations Booooo❤️❤️❤️"

haryorbami:

"Congratulations ❤️ on your engagement, to know that I had knew and I kept telling my friends that I was so happy for you…. I am not a CID, I just knew after your birthday "

