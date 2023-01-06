Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, has reacted to her colleague Empress Njamah being betrayed by her ex-fiancé

Recall that Empress’ former partner, George Wade, posted a series of videos of her in an unclad state

In reaction to the news, Esin posted George’s photo online and urged people to find him and bring him out to be apprehended

Popular Nigerian actress, Eve Esin, has joined others to react to her colleague, Empress Njamah’s unclad videos posted online by her ex-lover.

Recall that Empress became a trending topic after it was discovered that she was being threatened and blackmailed by her former fiancé, George Wade. He also went ahead to post a series of unclad videos of the actress on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Eve shared George’s photo for easy identification as she called on people to find him.

Actress Eve Esin called for Empress' ex-fiancé to be arrested. Photos: @eveesin, @empressnjamah

Not stopping there, she went ahead to wonder how someone who claimed to love another would be scheming the whole time and take videos of them unclad to blackmail them in future.

Eve also asked if Empress should have been wearing official clothes when she was in a relationship with someone.

In her words:

“We should look for this man and bring him out!!!

Like I dont even get it. Been trying to understand all these! What's with the videos? Wrong on all levels. Should people no longer have relationships? Was she meant to be on a skirt suit or iro and buba in a relationship? How do you record private moments with a loved one? Yes, she assumed she was in a relationship and let her guards loose. How do you claim to date and love someone when your busy scheming? Mehn! It's a whole messed up situation. ❌❌❌

Let's tag whoever we can please. @nigeriapoliceforce”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Eve Esin calls for the arrest of Empress’ ex-fiancé

A number of netizens reacted to Eve’s post where she stood with Empress. Many of them agreed that George should be brought to book.

Read some comments below:

rare_benita:

"For real, why is that guy still walking freely?"

tbosdy_2:

"I surprise o! Interpol will bring this guy out; wherever he is hiding. If na abroad, dem go deport am! All these our celebrities sef! Na say dem no get level abi na wetin dey happen?"

makie_kkk:

"It is actually a criminal offence. He should be arrested."

chefb._:

"In a sane country? He’s meant to be a fugitive."

paintedbydami:

"Dunno why he’s still a free man. Gosh!"

france_nancy:

"Until we ladies start having sense that you don't have to trust anyone part from yourself, how do you allow ur man taking a video wen making out? I don't get? I pray some ladies have sense sha."

stella_udeze:

"Who raised these men"

Don't accept help from enemies in disguise - Tonto advises Empress

In reaction to the terrible news of Empress' ex-fiancé, Tonto took to her page to advise her with a note.

The movie star wished her colleague strength and comfort as well as justice in this vulnerable moment. She also told Empress not to accept help from an enemy in disguise.

A number of netizens by Tonto’s words of encouragement to Empress and they also shared their thoughts.

