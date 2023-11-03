Ngozi Ezeonu has posed a serious question that calls for deep thinking to her fans on social media

She asked what they would do if they saw a picture of their husband as the screen saver of a lady's phone

Many have taken to the comment section to give hilarious responses to her, while others rejected such situation

Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu has caused a buzz on social media with the serious question she asked her followers.

The actress, who recently danced with singer Crayon in a viral video, asked her fans what they would do if they saw the pictures of their husband as the screen saver of a lady in a taxi.

Nzogi Ezeonu teaches her supporters loyalty

The beautiful actress might not have a good relationship with her husband, but she is trying to educate her followers on the importance of faithfulness.

Fans have taken to the comment section to respond to her inquiry in severe and hilarious ways.

Netizens react to Ngozi Ezeonu's question on loyalty in marriage

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Nollywood actress to her supporters. Here are some of the comments below.

@southside____goddess:

"Admire the picture,, compliment her man and m!nd my business, nothing dey surprise me again for this life...no be me go first my husband get hyp*rt*ntion cos i know say na him plan be that."

@colekenis:

"Just tell her is your cousin that died 5 months ago."

@evacomedytv_:

"I will tell him the man is handsome and then conversation will start cos I need get evidence for future purposes

@_______dawn___:

"Lol why not imagine me in a first class lounge in a plane,why must it be taxi!! "

@effedeborah:

"Absolutely nothing, I no get strength abeg, use war want to start."

@toptiergadgets_:

“If you will say Awww” button here."

@digbidigbi_entertainment:

"You will say wow!! my husband is now a celebrity to women . Just tap her and say young lady that’s my husband. don’t worry just be proud of him."

@bae__sweetney_:

"Admire de pictures, make sure I compliment him and hear her (response) my gender no Dey disappoint ."

@king_shelsy:

"I will laugh because some people could be unnecessarily obsessed I’ll tell her to use mine too,since she no get papa to use!!"

@ceo_havex_and_prim:

"The best thing is to stylishly take a photo of the lady and when you get home, you show your husband if he knows this lady and if he denies it. Tell him you never knew he’s now a celebrity and has fans all over dying for him. End of story. Mature but sensitive message to him. I come in peace!

Ngozi Ezeonu releases beautiful pictures to mark her 57th birthday

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Ezeonu had marked her 57th birthday in a significant way by posting beautiful pictures on social media.

She has a photo shot, which was a sight to behold. In some pictures, she wore a red floor-sweeping gown befitting a queen.

In another photo, she wore a blue Cinderella gown accessorised with silver glittering earrings.

Source: Legit.ng