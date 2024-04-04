Veteran Nigerian singer KCee Limpopo was recently on Isbae U's YouTube show, where he spoke about the evolution of his music career and some of his most laudable achievements

During the interview, KCee made a stirring revelation to Isbae U on why he hates doing remixes of his biggest songs

The singer shared during the conversation that he was once duped by an American artiste to the tune of $70k when he reached out to the person for a remix

Renowned Ojapiano and Afrobeats artiste Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, recently made a stirring revelation while on Isbae U's YouTube series, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

During the interview, KCee spoke about his music career and how he has evolved and stayed relevant in the industry despite having been around for more than three decades at the highest level.

Nigerian singer KCee shares how losing over N90m made him stop paying for remixes. Photo credit: @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

He also shared how the American band One Republic reached out to him and asked for the opportunity to be on the remix of his song, Ojapiano.

During the conversation, Isbae U asked KCee to confirm if he didn't pay for the remix. He reiterated that he didn't and was shocked that One Republic would reach out to him and want to be on the same song.

Why I don't pay for remix - KCee

After revealing how his song with One Republic came to be, KCee noted that he doesn't like paying for remixes because of a bad experience he had nine years ago.

The Ojapiano singer shared that he once tried to get an American artist to feature on his song some years back, but he got duped.

He noted that he gave the person $70k, the equivalent of N92m, but the remix never happened. KCee averred that since then, he had vowed never to pay anyone for a remix, even if he had the money.

Watch the exchange between Isbae U and KCee below:

Reactions trail KCee's revelation

Here are some of the reactions that trailed KCee's revelation:

@olacuteTunes:

"Never knew kcee can be this savage too."

@cryptoworldNG:

"OG my ass, pay Harrysong is Royal earnings."

@yusufabigeal50:

"He is saying the truth bro is lame."

@iamelijarh:

"Don’t talk about it, Too much, too much, too muchhhhh."

@Govmentson:

"Them go beat this guy. I swear his interview dey always cause provocation."

@boychikks:

"Very mature banter. Zero emotions, nobody taking anything personal. I love it."

@Fortunefirstcl1:

"Why is he just revealing this now."

@bigkidforever:

"Omo! losing that amount of money must have been humbling."

