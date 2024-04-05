A traditionalist, Olu Fagboyegun, in a trending video, has dragged singer Naira Marley to join the conversation about the paternity of Mohbad's son

Olu Fagboyegun, who expressed his displeasure at Naira Marley's action, described the singer as irresponsible

In a clip, the traditionalist stated that the Marlian label boss doesn't understand the meaning of fatherhood

Singer Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has sparked reactions from many, including a traditionalist Olu Fagboyegun, on social media after he was seen in the video jumping on what many believed to be the viral conversation on his former signee Mohbad's son Liam's paternity.

Recall that Naira Maley, in a viral clip, was heard asking who the father of the baby is amid calls for a DNA test to be carried out on Mohbad's son, Liam.

Traditionalist describes Naira Marley as irresponsible. Credit: @nairamaley @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Traditionalist bashes Naira Marley

Speaking in Yoruba and English, Fagboyegun described Naira Marley as irresponsible for his comment in the video.

The traditionalist stressed that Mohbad was the father of Liam since he claimed the child as his while he was alive.

In his words:

"When Mohbad was alive he carried this baby and said this is his baby, anybody can be a dad, it is the person that raised a child that is the father, you have forgotten that all the trouble over Mohbad, you are spoiling the future of that child, you are not responsible enough to know the meaning of what fatherhood is, you are not responsible to make a family, your former signee was making a family, he gave birth to him or not, he show he was responsible, something you can't do in your life. You are now singing about it, the repercussion is coming. You are behaving like a basard."

Watch the video here:

Video of Naira Marley's attending Jumat trends

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Naira Marley weeks after he was released from police custody.

Following the Mohbad controversies, Naira Marley was seen at a mosque in Lagos, showing his personality's philanthropic side.

He was seen giving out food and cash to people at the mosque after observing Jumat services.

Source: Legit.ng