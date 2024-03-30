Fuji musician KWAM1 has reacted to the trending allegation made by his drummer Ayankunle Ayanlowo of him snatching his girlfriend in Paris

The Ade-Ori Okin singer noted that he does not know the lady Ayankunle is talking about, nor has he met her before

In a twist, one of KWAM1's sons claimed to be the original boyfriend of the lady in dispute and that Ayankunle took her from him

The trade of words between fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal and his estranged drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, is not ending soon.

In a recent video trending, Ayankunle accused his former boss of snatching his girlfriend in Paris. One of KWAM1's sons, who was present during Legit's meeting session with the fuji singer, shed more light on the girlfriend snatching allegation.

For every allegation Ayankunle levelled against his erstwhile boss and band owner, with whom he had worked for 32 years, there was always a response to clear the worldwide known name of KWAM1.

KWAM1 denies snatching Ayankunle's girlfriend. KWAM1_official

KWAM1 calls his friend in Paris as witness

While addressing the issue, KWAM1 dialled his friend, who helped the lady in Paris and put the phone on speaker so all in the room could hear their conversation. During the call, the fuji singer reminded the friend of a lady he begged to help at the Paris border years ago. The friend confirmed assisting the lady in getting out of trouble and confirmed the singer wasn't there nor met the lady.

Reacting to rumours of his dealing with women, the singer noted:

"I am not claiming to be a saint but I am not as bad as people have painted me in terms of women. Not that I go for all these women they have accused me of dating. Some of these women even throw themselves at me. I know I am not the worst man in the world."

At this point, the singer's son, who had been listening by the side, joined the conversation. He said he was surprised Ayankunle accused his father of snatching a girlfriend the drummer snatched from him.

KWAM1's son accuses Ayankunle of snatching his girlfriend

According to KWAM1's son, he was dating the lady in Lagos before travelling abroad. He said he would take the lady to Ayankunle's house. He did this several times before he travelled.

"The lady in question was my girlfriend. I always took him to Ayankunle's house. That was how he knew the lady."

"My dad never met the lady while I was dating her. He didn't even know about it until this night when we were talking about it. Ayankunle is only trying to call a dog a bad name in other to hang it."

A baffled KWAM1 said he had never met the lady he was being accused of snatching before. He explained that he had only heard about her when she was arrested at the border in Paris.

The fuji singer stated further that Ayankunle called him on the phone to help him make some calls to those who would help the lady out of trouble. He claimed he did this and called a friend who went to the border to help her. He even took her home before she proceeded to where she was going.

KWAM1 writes bank for statement of transactions

Legit.ng reported earlier that Ayankunle had accused the fuji singer of shortchanging his band members.

KWAM1 said he had called for bank details of five years of transactions between his organisation and his drummer, Ayankunle, noting that he pays his band members weekly through the bank.

He stated that payments were made every Monday with cash, and later, he told all of his band members to open bank accounts so their wages would be paid to them.

