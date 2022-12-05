Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode aka Toyo Baby shocked Nigerians after she shared a post highlighting one of her struggles in life

The movie star who has chosen to e celibate said she is considering marriage so that her body will stop punishing her

Toyo Baby also added that she has been going through a lot, fighting temptations not to get down with someone

Popular movie star Juliana Olayode aka Toyo Baby has finally revealed that despite her 'chaste' way of life, she struggles just like everyone else.

The Jenifa's Diary star made it public that she has been going through a lot and seems not to understand her body and the urge she has been having lately.

Toyo Baby reveals her body has been making demands Photo credit: @olayodejuliana

She continued by saying that it has become harder to stay celibate in the past few months because her body has been making demands and she has been fighting huge temptations.

Toyo Baby also added that she had to talk to God and even considered getting married so that she can fulfil her body's needs.

"I have never struggled sex*ually like I have these past few months. The temptations were HUGE!! AMBIGUOUS!!! I was almost thinking I was bewitched, I think say persin jazz me…"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Toyo Baby's revelation

okonkwomary1224gmail:

"No more shame ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

nkem.frances:

"This just reminded me of Linda Ikeji until she fell pregnant "

the_marysabo:

"After period nko, it heightens and am like for heavens sake can you just chill you are not even supposed to fight me this hard but yes on God "

realhappymarriage:

"It's natural to feel like that The Lord will strengthen you as you keep waiting on Him. Just know that it's worth the wait for your godly man who will also value your abstinence."

symply_aanu:

"I love your new vulnerability! ❤️❤️❤️May God continue to strengthen us on this journey"

