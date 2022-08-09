"She ate...her pants."

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde was among the stars who attended the premiere of the movie, The Set Up 2

For the red carpet event, she sported a jumpsuit designed by Julyet Peters, which featured only one long leg of the pant

Photos of the look have gone viral on social media, with many people sharing their thoughts about the look

Jemima Osunde is a fan favourite in Nigeria. Her incredible talent as an actor, her witty bants on Twitter, as well as her sense of style constantly endears her to people.

However, her latest fashion statement seems to be sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Internet users have reacted to the photos of the look. Credit: @jemimaosunde

Source: Instagram

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Nollywood stars turned up in style for the movie premiere of the Chinaza Onuzo-directed sequel to the 2019 film, The Setup.

Among the stars who turned up for the event was the New Money actress, who sported an interesting look.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the photos shared on her Instagram page, she posed in a Julyet Peter one-leg jumpsuit.

The structured look featured some drama around the sleeves and the actress paired the look with some pumps.

Check out photos below:

Mixed feelings trail Jemima Osunde's look

eeeb33kandy:

"The jumpsuit dey dance 'one legge"

thaworldbanana:

"The suit didn’t know if to jump or play…"

magegelove:

"The outfit isn't bad at all it just doesn't suit her body type, there are clothes for different body types. Know what works for your body. That's it. If someone curvy wore this it would have been a different outcome."

choplifekitchenlagos:

"You people don’t like it because she didn’t wear it with a BBL body, Shame on you."

eniitan09:

"e dey carry me dey go where i no know."

_sasay:

"Nice style , but for her body type, sleeves are too dramatic , + the pants should have been straight cut or pencil . You can’t have flare up and down , without the body to carry it . Still, she looks good."

baehairandbeauty:

"This fashion is not going to trend in Jesus name"

miss_delz:

"No we are not feeling it."

thequeen_mofola:

" it's the stopped downloading at 70% for me."

@Just_Malik:

"The outfit stopped downloading at 70%."

@tweetsbyboi:

"She ate...her pants."

Mixed reactions as fashionista transforms tote bag into skirt in trending new video

While most fashion hacks are meant to be easy, fun and wearable. However, not every type makes it to the list of approved hacks.

Recently, a fashion content creator, @_lord.ella__, shared a video in which she showed how she made her tote bag wearable.

In the video, she is seen wearing the tote bag as a skirt with suspenders over a white turtleneck top.

Source: Legit.ng