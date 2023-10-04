Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, shared lovely pictures as he marked his birthday on Tuesday, October 4

Isreal DMW was seen rocking a Puma outfit in some of the pictures, while in others, he was spotted in traditional attire

As many took to his comment section to celebrate him, others queried Isreal on why a framed picture of Davido in the background was bigger than that of him and his wife

It is a moment of celebration for music star Davido's ally and logistics manager, Isreal DMW, as he clocked a new age today.

Isreal, also known as Juju, put up lovely pictures to celebrate his special day and added a motivational quote about not giving up.

Isreal DMW shares new pictures on birthday. Credit: @isrealdmw

The logistics manager has been in the spotlight since he met Davido and, through the DMW label boss, has gained access to top brands.

In one of the birthday pictures he shared, Isreal was seen rocking a Puma outfit.

He wrote in his caption:

"Happy birthday to me. Dnt ever give up in life."

See the pictures below:

Fans react to Isreal DMW's birthday pictures

The pictures have, however, caused a stir, with some netizens asking questions. See their comments below:

iam_femzee:

"Nah Davido dem sign,but nah JUJU gangan be Ambassador Happy birthday JUJU."

_only1victor_:

"Hin Oga frame big pass hin wedding frame Happy birthday."

sharmhefitz:

"The post lasan deserves to live long more meaningful existence sir juju himself."

tparapara2_:

"Why ur oga frame big pass ur wedding frame? HBD."

johnmasq1:

"Happy birthday brother … May God continue to bless your home."

iam_ben_kash:

"Happy birthday juju."

shades.of.ay:

"Happy birthday juju Davido frame big pass wedding frame."

david_cassidy7:

"Seeing dat OBO frame is bigger than ur wedding frame just made me smile and for this send your account I need credit you 150k."

Isreal DMW praises Davido

In another report, Isreal DMW heaped praises on his boss, Davido.

In a post online on September 21, Isreal gave Davido his flowers before they stepped out for the late Mohbad’s candlelight service.

According to Isreal, Davido is the safest label boss on the planet.

