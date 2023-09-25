Jim Iyke recently shared videos and pictures of him at Lakewood Church, a popular worship centre in Texas, US

The actor also shared a picture of him and a friend posing with popular US pastor Joel Osteen

A clip showed the adorable moment Jim was seen asking his friend what he learnt in church as they left the premises

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has warmed the hearts of many of his fans and followers after he shared a video of him in church.

It, however, turned out Jim worshipped at the popular Lakewood Church in Texas, US.

Jim Iyke goes to Church in Texas. Credit: @jimi.yke

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor also shared a video of him alongside other church members listening to popular Pastor Joel Osteen.

After the church programme, Jim also met with Pastor Osteen as they posed for a picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another clip showed Jim asking a friend what he learned in church.

See the videos and pictures in the post Jim Iyke shared on his Instagram page below:

Fans react to video of Jim Iyke in church

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the actor's video and pictures.

See the reactions below:

emperorjjohn:

"Lover of God. Guy wey sabi."

oscarmalywise1:

"Phenomenal doings."

chibuzor_the_screenplay_writer:

"Joel is on a different level o."

creamycommy:

"Please include me in your plans... thanks."

joshkings_official:

"Amazing."

princemanny01:

"I enjoyed the service and learned much."

wallangnwaha:

"Been there los of time. Feel good message each time."

mkenyasafi:

"Texas sun kissing your forehead."

exclusive_oracle:

"Tha lakewood church .... awesome people."

leoinusah:

"So much bless to be among the blessed ones."

c.jaypara:

"God see preaching very sweet and calm…if na Nigeria oh my God noise noise shout like goat can’t even let you focus and you will still not learn anything because they make so much noise while preaching in Nigeria."

makjenny_:

"Correct gentle man King Jim."

Jim Iyke links up with Kate Henshaw, Chidi Mokeme

Meanwhile, Jim Iyke, Chidi Mokeme, and Kate Henshaw reunited on a show, and it left their fans gushing.

A video showed Jim, who was pleasantly shocked to see his colleagues embracing them.

The three Nollywood veterans were more than happy to see one another, and they gushed like kids.

Source: Legit.ng