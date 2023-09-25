Controversial Nigerian human rights activist Verydarkblackman (VDBM) has been one of the biggest rave within the online community over the last two months

Verydarkblackman has once again got people talking online as he celebrates after renowned Afrobeat artist Davido started following him on Instagram

VDBM shared the message OBO sent to him on IG as the singer encouraged him with words of support for his type of content

Controversial content creator and human rights activist Verydarkblackman trends online as he celebrates a recent achievement many wish to have, but only a few get the privilege.

VDBM, in a viral clip, was seen celebrating as internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido started to follow him on Instagram.

Photos of human rights activist Verydarkblackman as Davido follows him on IG. Credit: @verydarkblackman/@davido

Source: Instagram

The controversial TikToker also revealed the message Davido sent to his DM encouraging him, noting that he is a fan of his type of content.

"Guys, I'm human too" - Verydarkblackman

VDBM, in the same clip, also spoke about the constant bullying, insults and curses he has become a victim of over the last few weeks since his saga with some skincare vendors and now his controversial stand about Mohbad's death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Verydarkblackman was recently threatened with an N300m lawsuit by Mohbad's sister-in-law after he asked for a DNA test for the late singer's five-month-old son.

See Verydarkblackman's clips celebrating below:

Nigerians react as Davido DMs Verydarkblackman

See some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:

@bishy.opeyemi:

"Man is gaining more waves by the day for his originality and standing for what is right."

@teeto__olayeni:

"Veeydarkman will be here for long. He has so much balls to say things that stays in our head. No be all of us get that kind audacity."

@scoobynero:

"As it should be ! REAL RECOGNIZE REAL."

@sire.dave:

"Don’t play, you will learn hit the like button if you love this dude."

@iamtrinityguy:

"Hmmmmm but why davido never following me or reply to my dm why God."

@martha.ifesinachi:

"I hate this guy already,why guy go Dey do like this,even as my fav followed him I no still like him."

@_capalotszn:

"The guy Dey talk facts actually, people don’t like the truth it’s mostly bitter."

@fnprincekay:

"Las las most people na eye service them dey do. Them no really want that justice cos how you go dey hate on person wey dey talk the right thing dey insult am."

@d_realsolz:

"Na only ppl wey Dey battle with their brain tumor no go like this guy. He’s always making sense fr fr."

Verydarkman shares clip of Naira Marley's boys allegedly attacking Ruggedman

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Verydarkblackman stirred profound emotions online after he shared a clip of veteran rapper Ruggedman getting assaulted in the UK by Naira Marley's boys.

VDBM, in the trending clip, noted that the Street-pop artist had always been a menace to society, and his nefarious activities didn't start with Mohbad.

He revealed why Naira Marley's boys attacked Ruggedman and what the Nigerian society did afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng