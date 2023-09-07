Jim Iyke recently reunited with his old colleagues Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme, and they were all pleasantly surprised

Iyke put up a video of how he ended up on the same show with Mokeme and Kate and wrote a beautiful piece on Instagram

Kate Henshaw squealed like a child as she saw Jim Iyke, and they ended up taking beautiful photos together

Nollywood veterans Jim Iyke, Chidi Mokeme, and Kate Henshaw recently reunited, and the video got fans gushing over them.

In a video on Jim Iyke's page, he was pleasantly shocked to see his colleagues on the same show he was invited to.

Jim Iyke shares videos as he reunites with old friends Photo credit: @jim.iyke

The minute Iyke walked into the room, Chidi Mokeme held him for a hug, and Kate screamed with delight before holding him in a warm embrace.

The three Nollywood veterans were more than happy to see one another, and they gushed like children.

In his caption, Jim Iyke expressed how precious the reunion was for him, saying he had an amazing time with Kate and Mokeme.

He also teased about Kate hacking the ageless code without sharing the update with anyone.

Excerpt from Jim Iyke's caption read:

"Had the time of my life at the #TIKTOK podcast interview yesterday with my day 1 fam @chidimokeme/@k8henshaw. Goes to prove time and distance means nothing with real people one has indelible history with. My heart was full yesterday."

Watch the videos below:

Netizens gush over the Nollywood veterans

Fans of the actor hailed Jim Iyke and expressed joy on seeing him with Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw.

Read some comments below:

duloiamofficial:

"Vampires association but u see this leader @k8henshaw baba much love: I love the bond."

official_yummydd:

"3 of you are the real vampire. make una try dey drop update bcox we need am."

meetmitt:

"So satisfying to see you legends smiling together ❤️"

igbakpajeffery:

"Watching this and it brings so much smile on my face ❤️❤️❤️ love y'all."

jayyyc32123:

"Where does uncle Jim get his shades …They are crazy."

im_character:

"Legends"

fela_blaqbwoy:

"Icons. unna own no go spoil "

junosesque:

"What is it @jim.iyke ? Why do you want to kill me with that your Grammar. My brother I beg ohhh "

rich_tender:

"Drip Lord no @jim.iyke "

Jim Iyke opens up on his failed marriages

Meanwhile, Jim Iyke finally opened up on what marriage was like for him and how he singlehandedly ruined them.

In an interview with media personality Chude, the movie star noted that he kept the fact that he has failed marriages and three children out of the public eye.

Surprisingly, Jim Iyke disclosed that he caused his previous two marriages to fail and would not blame it on anyone.

