Ace Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has sparked reactions online as she makes a bombshell revelation about Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi

The movie star's revelation is coming after Stan and Blessing's recent big reveal about being set to welcome their first child

Omoni, in reaction to a viral post shared by the Nze's on their social media page, revealed that the couple are expecting a set of twins

Renowned Nollywood star Omoni Oboli recently spilled the beans about the Nzes' pregnancy. The actress, in reaction to a post made by Stan, noted that watching the detailing of the Nzes pregnancy story was so emotional for her.

Omoni noted that the video made her laugh, cry, and even praise God. The Moms at War actress also said that it was such a beautiful moment to have shared with the expecting couples.

Photos of Stan Nze and his wife during their pregnancy announcement.

Source: Instagram

"God keep all 4 of you" - Omoni's statement spills

However, the actress' parting statement was the one that sparked people's attention the most. Omoni had spilt in her prayers for the young couple that they were expecting a twin.

See her comment here:

"Your YouTube video of the pregnancy story is hilarious and beautiful! I laughed, I cried, I praised God! God keep all 4 of you. All my love."

See Stan Nze's post that Omoni reacted to below:

Read people's reactions to the Nzes' post and Omoni Oboli's revelation

Most of the responses have nothing but goodwill messages filled with love and prayers.

@etimeffiong:

"I love this."

@olayodejuliana:

"Yes oh… I’m so happy for you guys."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"A big Congratulations my bro."

@officiallrosie:

"I truly love this ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations my fam."

@funnyboneofficial:

"Congratulations Nwannem."

@treasuregoodiesng:

"Im so happy for you two,the YouTube videos for me ready,your best friend is a real one God bless you all❤️."

@thelotachukwu:

"Congrats my guy!!!!!!! too much virile Awesomeness!!!"

@adaugo24:

"@omonioboli all 4?? Twins?."

