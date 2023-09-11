Talented Nollywood's damsel Genevieve Nnaji sent the internet abuzz with her grand return to scenes

The movie star was spotted in Toronto over the weekend for the premier of her newest movie project, adapted from Adaobi Tricia's 2009 novel "I Do Not Come To You By Chance"

Not stopping there she took to social media to share lovely photographs from the star-studded movie festival

Much-loved Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji, who had been away from the public eye, returned with a big bang on social media and in real life.

The seasoned actress-turned-filmmaker took to social media to share stunning pictures from the premiere of her new film "I Do Not Come To You By Chance."

Over the weekend, Genevieve's most recent film had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

On Sunday, the famous actress released several images from the premiere along with a caption that included the film's name.

Adorned in a black silky 2 piece exotic wear, she wrote:

"I Do Not Come To You By Chance."

See her post below

Genevieve Nnaji's new post sparks reactions online

Famous Nigerian celebrities took the comments to heave their words of appreciation on the star, while congratulating her on her movie premiere.

_olaedo:

"Mother is backkk ."

annieidibia1:

"A QUEEN And MORE ."

kie_kie__:

"Congratulations Queen ."

funkejenifaakindele:

Grace!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️."

charles_okocha:

"Phenomenal Genny ❤️."

stelladamasus:

"Goddess nne idi okay."

adaeze.onuigbo:

"Beautiful mommy, the evergreen, I have been waiting for you,welcome back.i love you."

ohghey:

The Emperor,The conqueror, The champion, The lioness is here!!

mhiz_aduke:

"Thank you posting this ma, we go dey take this one hold body till next year ma."

emmanuelsomto:

"I do not know how to act right On this comment section… I’d simply say , hello QUEEN!!!"

