Actor Femi Adebayo has shared a video showing the making of his scary face and beard in Jagun Jagun

Femi, who applauded SFX artist Hakeem Effect for his brilliant job, said he was amazed by the result

As expected, the video has stirred reactions from the actor's colleagues and fans, as many continue to give positive reviews about the movie

Nollywood actor and the brain behind the trending hit movie Jagun Jagun, Femi Adebayo, has caused a stir as he shared a video of how his character Ogundiji's scary facial appearance and bears were made.

Femi, who shared the video on his official Instagram page, went on to applaud SFX artist Hakeem Effect for a job well done.

Femi Adebayo stuns with BTS from Jagun Jagun. Credit: @femiadebayosalami

The actor said:

"I have been, and still am, utterly amazed by the sheer brilliance of Hakeem Effect and his team in Jagun Jagun. The work in makeup, SFX, special war/fight props, and pyrotechnics was nothing short of extraordinary!"

Ogundiji, a warlord, was the lead character in Jagun Jagun, who felt threatened by his student Gbotija (Lateef Adedimeji)'s success.

Watch the video Femi Adebayo shared below:

Fans react to how Ogundiji's scary facial appearance was made

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

jay_rapiano:

"Imagine the hardwork, sweat and blood, yet the movie gets pirated ."

akunle_vibez:

"We need the part 2 please my brother best movie in the year ."

officialmc_norkia:

"And somebody will seat down and think the best reward for this huge efforts is to pirate them and be selling it 100 or 200 for people."

tolulopemi__:

"All I see in this movie is hardwork, dedication. Jagunjagun is a masterpiece ."

taye2835:

"See film making . Alot efforts goes into this project . Kudos to all cast and crew ."

king_sideeque01:

"Asswear you suppose collect like 100 Awards for this movie."

How Itele 'Gbogunmi' was made

Legit.ng also reported that Hakeem Effect opened up on how one of the loved cast, 'Gbogunmi' Itele in Jagun Jagun, was made.

Itele, who acted as Gbogunmi in Jagun Jagun, was famous for his moustache, a scar on the upper part of his face and his war tactics.

Reacting to the video, someone said:

"I pray itele gets an award one day he is a good supporting actor."

Source: Legit.ng