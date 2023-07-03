A photo of veteran actress Kate Henshaw shaking hands with and exchanging pleasantries with Governor Sanwo-Olu has stirred reactions

The actress seemed to have encountered the governor at an event and smiled warmly as they exchanged pleasantries

While some people commended Kate for her maturity, other people, mostly the governor's supporters, criticised her

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw recently attended an event where Lagos state governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, was present, and their photo surfaced online.

The actress sported a wide smile as she exchanged pleasantries with the politician and shook hands with him.

Netizens drag Kate Henshaw over photo with Sanwo-Olu Photo credit: @k8henshaw/@mrlurvy

Source: Instagram

The photo was shared by an executive member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), earning the actress serious backlash.

Kate Henshaw is a Labour Party supporter and a believer in their presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to Kate Henshaw's photo with Sanwo-Olu

The post sparked mixed reactions among Twitter users. While some people saw it as a mere courtesy, other APC supporters called Kate a hypocrite.

Read the comments below:

@presidentbabs01:

'They only brag on social media to get popular, their intention is crowded with corruption and desire to hit the limelight fast enough."

@oluwatayofem:

"They know their masters."

@dayoogedengbe:

"This is normal, educated and enlightened people respects people irrespective of their political differences. Moreover, Politics is not war!"

@_Emmadre:

"That cannot be Aunty Kate nau How can you run mouth online and smile offline."

@olapopopo:

"But we been chilling with ops from day 1 na. I work with people I don’t always agree with. It’s the same in church, in the neighborhood, family … everywhere. I will still see you and smile and be courteous. I just won’t get in bed with you or your ideologies."

@1BigSam2:

"Very petty of you. Very!"

@fvckgotti:

"In this life just win. After that your enemies will align."

@VENT_NG:

"All their gra gra starts and ends online."

@GhostFa77254400:

"The same people that wanted him out of office. This life ehn."

Source: Legit.ng