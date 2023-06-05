Talented Nollywood actress and fitness enthusiast, Kate Henshaw, has finally revealed her daughter to the public

The much-loved actress surprised many when she posted a couple of rare photographs of herself with her beautiful kid

The delighted mother shared her joy while praying for her daughter to continue shining brightly

Popular Nigerian film actress Kate Henshaw surprised netizens when she revealed rare photographs of herself with her beautiful daughter, Gabrielle.

Despite being a social media phenomenon, Kate has managed to keep her personal life low-key. Little is known about her kid.

Ini Edo, Rita Dominic gush at Kate Henshaw's daughter Gabrielle Credit: @inidedo, @ritadominic @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

Netizens couldn’t hide their surprise and delight when she posted images of herself and her daughter on her Instagram page.

Kate noted that she was proud of her daughter and wished her a bright future filled with goodies.

She wrote:

"So proud of you, dearie…May your light keep shining brighter and brighter..#motheranddaughter. #beautifulmemories."

See her Instagram post below:

Fans and celebrities react

Many of her colleagues reacted enthusiastically to the post in the comments section. Ini Edo dropped several lovestruck emoji, see reactions below:

funkejenifaakindele:

"Awwwww."

ritadominic:

"Yaay finally."

patienceozokwo:

"Love you both ."

lajublog:

"Wowww!! Your daughter is so beautiful the apple doesn't fall far from the tree ."

stitches24_by_cecilia:

Jesus oooooo the beautiful we have never seen online just seeing for the first time awwwwwwww I love her so beautiful

jenoko4real:

"This how you will jokingly turn 200yrs looking 26. Start selling your gene."

Source: Legit.ng