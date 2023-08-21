Nigerian movie lovers are in for another Nollywood hit as actor Itele is set to be released Kesari on Friday, August 25

Ahead of the release, a movie premiere took place on Sunday, August 20, with the likes of Fathia Williams, Femi Adebayo, among others, in attendance

A clip from the event showing the moment the movie producer Itele arrived at the event has left many talking

Following the positive reception Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun received in and outside Nigeria, his colleague Ibrahim Yekini popularly known as Itele, is set to drop his new movie 'Kesari.'

Videos from the soon-to-be-released movie premiere, which took place at Film House, Lekki area of Lagos state on Sunday, August 20, showed many Nollywood stars like Fathia Williams, Femi Adebayo, Bukola Arugba, Odunlade, among others, stormed the event in colourful attire.

Itele's Kesari to be out on Friday, August 25. Credit: @iteledicon01 @femiadebayosalami

However, a clip showing the moment Itele, who acted as Gbogunmi in Jagun Jagun, stole the show at his event has left many talking.

The movie is expected to be available at cinemas as from Friday, August 25.

Netizens react to video from Itele's Kesari movie premiere

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Itele's arrival at Kesari movie premiere, see some of them below:

"This boda no normal kankan."

"❤️❤️❤️the king gangan."

"Na him and bukola arugba dem suppose match together."

"@iteledicon01 . You too Sabi."

"Something wey you suppose drop for Netflix."

"You kill it boss kesari to the world."

"Stop playing everything is giving ."

"Expect nothing but the best ."

"Too much action."

Designer shares how mud house on Jagun Jagun was made

Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun seemed to have raised the bar in Nollywood as more exciting details about the trending movie emerged online.

In an update, an X user (formerly Twitter) identified as David_de_creator, a designer on Jagun Jagun set, revealed that the artistic mud house seated on a rock in the movie was made digitally, meaning it was not a real building.

David de creator wrote:

"I was also responsible for creating this building that was used as set extension for Ogundiji (@realfemiadebayo) mansion on #JagunJagunMovie I thank @niyiakinmolayan and @EUmusu for giving me the creative freedom while working on this."

Source: Legit.ng