Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions on social media with her latest photos

The movie star looked nothing like a mum of two with her trim figure in an orange dress that flaunted her shape

Fans of the billionaire wife, as expected, flooded her comments section with comments appreciating her beauty

Popular Nigerian actress and billionaire Ned Nwoko's wife Regina Daniels has shared new photos that sparked reactions on her Instagram page.

The actress, who has vowed to remain 16 forever despite two boys, showed off her figure in a flattering orange dress.

Netizens gush over phots of Regina Daniels

Source: Instagram

Posing behind one of the expensive cars in her garage, Regina showed off her flat stomach.

In another photo, the mum of two showed off one of her expensive shopping moments.

She captioned the post with:

"A calmer mind brings a more creative life ✨"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' post

Fans of the actress could not help but gush over her and her new befitting status as a senator's wife.

Read comments below:

onyiialexx:

"Beautiful "

the.rootie:

"Na only you Dey shine for this country Gina."

prankhottie:

"This senator wife is really senating."

lilian_chinonyerem:

"Billionaire wife❤️❤️"

1403.luxury:

"This is the definition of "when maximum comfort meets maximum beauty"

nonny.onyeka:

"It's the 5th slide for me ❤️❤️"

_prettyada:

"Na only devil wey no go love these pictures"

danielgrace902:

"First lady abeg allow me to breath ohh , you dey enter my eyes and everything is giving ❤️"

don.3745:

"Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️"

stitches_by_ify:

"It's the fifth slide for me Gina ! Point it out baby ! billionaire Onye ji cash ❤️"

Regina Daniels shares children’s birthday gift to kids weeks after celebration

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was still in the mood of celebrating weeks after marking her two sons Munir and Khalifa's birthday.

The loving mum took to social media to inform family and friends of the arrival of her children's birthday souvenir that was to have been shared during their party.

Regina revealed that the packages arrived late but that the phone numbers of her guests were collected so that the gifts could be delivered to them.

