Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her mum, Rita, recently hosted popular pastor and singer, Odumeje

In a video posted on Rita Daniels’ page, they were all seen laughing as Odumeje kept them entertained

The fun video raised a series of interesting comments from netizens who reacted to Odumeje’s visit

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her mother Rita recently entertained fans with their interaction with popular pastor and singer, Odumeje.

Pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere aka Odumeje was seen in Regina’s home surrounded by other well-wishers.

The Indabosky pastor was seen displaying his theatrics as he entertained Regina, her co-wife, Laila, and her mother, Rita, as well as other people in the household.

Funny video as Indabosky pastor Odumeje visits Regina Daniels and mum. Photos: @rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

Odumeje had someone present who was singing his praises in Igbo and the preacher was also seen raining cash on Regina’s mother.

The Indabosky pastor appeared to amuse Regina’s Moroccan co-wife, Laila so much that she was all smiles as she made a video of Odumeje displaying himself in their home.

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Indabosky pastor Odumeje visits Regina Daniels and mum

The video of Odumeje with Regina Daniels and her mum as well as other household members entertained many fans after it was posted on Instagram. A number of them took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

only1_juli:

“Oyibo still dey laugh be like she understand the language also but i love this man hope to meet him someday.”

i_amcaro:

“I love what am seeing see Laila o.”

sha_steel:

“It’s was a funny moment I laughed my ribs out .”

somic_luxuryhair:

“He is just giving vibes . Comedian with so much energy .”

superrichrach:

“Senator mother... i love your vibe...na this video don tir ohhh.”

ikphemijennifer:

“Billionaire wifey...., Lady G u r slighted.”

ikechinwendusandra:

“I love how welcome people around you ❤️ youngest grandma see my love @regina.daniels @rita.daniels06 Mummy you're protected by God almighty .”

pecyblinky_:

“Wait oh Lalia is there too.”

zinnyshidinky:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️odimeje na the real hype Man.”

orjiihunanyachi:

“Funny moments .... one love ❤️.”

Source: Legit.ng