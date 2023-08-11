Veteran actor Chinwetalu Agu in a new video, recounted his experience with Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga

Chinwetalu shared how he was able to get Adenuga to pay him N20 million as against the N10 million the billionaire had proposed to him

The veteran actor said it was a wonderful moment for him as netizens shared their take on the video

Nollywood star Chinwetalu Agu is making headlines over a video about his experience with Nigerian billionaire and business mogul Mike Adenuga aka The Bull.

Chinwetalu, during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, revealed he rejected the whooping sum of N10 million Adenuga to play a role in a movie.

The actor revealed that he had not made N1 million at the time, but he stood his ground and insisted on getting N20 million instead.

Chinwetalu was, however, able to get Adenuga to pay N20 million after he pretended he was not interested in the deal and showed signs of walking away.

The actor said:

"I pretend to rise up and said, ‘give me money to go back to Enugu. If there’s any available flight, book it for me let me just quietly go back.’

“They regarded me to now being serious when I rose up. Chief Mike Adenuga said ‘sit down.’ He ordered them to bring documents for signing. They brought and I signed.

Chinwetalu revealed he made some Uhuru dance moves right in the office.

"I didn’t want them to know that N20m was a big deal [to me]. But it was the most wonderful thing at the moment," he added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Chinwetalu Agu rejects N10m from Mike Adenuga

See some of the comments below:

dancingbrains:

"He’s so honest and that’s royal."

glittersglow:

"I loved that slogan back in the days when I watched that movie uncle Chinwetalu is too much."

im_character:

"The legendary Chiwetalu."

yegwaflorence:

"Ekwensu aromancimamiwata in the building the legendary himself ."

