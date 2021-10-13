Human Rights Lawyer Mike Ozekhome has said that veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu did nothing to warrant his arrest by DSS

The lawyer stated he stepped in the case of the Nollywood star after the representatives of the Actors Guild called on him

Ozekhome noted that Chiwetalu was released from detention as nothing incriminating was found on his phone

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu is enjoying his right to move about again after he was released from detention by DSS.

Recent photos showed the film star with human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, who reportedly facilitated the release of Chiwetalu.

Chiwetalu Agu visits human rights lawyer Mike Ozekhome after he was released by DSS. Photos: @allaroundnig

Chiwetalu Agu committed no offence

The photos showed the veteran actor looking happy as he posed in different styles with the lawyer and other people in the room.

Donned in a black outfit with a traditional red cap to match, Chiwetalu seemed relieved to interact freely again.

According to Ikeja Bird Media, Ozekhome said the DSS had no reason for keeping the actor after a careful search on his phones showed nothing incriminating.

The lawyer added that the actor committed no offence to warrant his arrest. Chiwetalu was arrested by the DSS for putting on a Biafran outfit.

The lawyer, however, intervened in the matter after been briefed by representatives of the Actors Guild of Nigeria who asked him to step in.

Reno Omokri speaks on Chiwetalu's release

Reno Omokri shared a photo of Chiwetalu with Ozekhome as he thanked the human rights lawyer for helping to secure the release of the actor.

According to him, our collective freedom is bigger than the small change they make from Instagram. He then urged young people to stop thinking of what social media can do for them but what they can use social media to do for Nigeria.

Nigerians react

Emeka Rollas speaks on Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, had earlier faulted his colleague Chiwetalu Agu for wearing a Biafran uniform.

Emeka said he doesn't know why the veteran Nollywood actor had to wear the Biafran regalia. According to the AGN president, the state is hot.

Noting that the thespian had been taken to one of the military bases in the country, Emeka stated that he was doing his best to ensure that Chiwetalu is released.

