After days of ordeals with the Nigerian Army and the DSS, Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has reportedly been released

The Actors Guild of Nigeria said it secured the release of the veteran actor on Tuesday, October 12

Agu was said to have thanked God for surviving the ordeals and commended the leadership of the AGN for coming to his rescue

The Actors Guild of Nigeria on Tuesday, October 12, said it has secured the release of Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The AGN made this known via a statement posted on its official Instagram page.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria says it secured the release of Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, from the DSS on Tuesday, October 12. Photo credit: @actorsguildofnigeria

The statement which was signed by the AGN's communication director, Monalisa Chinda, read partly:

“The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS."

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior Special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President, Steve Eboh, to receive Mr. Agu today."

The statement added that Agu thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the AGN for standing by him.

How Agu was arrested

Agu, a veteran Nollywood actor, was first arrested by the Nigerian Army on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Onitsha, Anambra state, for wearing a Biafra outfit.

The army had accused him of soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which has been accused of masterminding the recent killings in the southeast.

He was subsequently handed over to the DSS for investigation and prosecution.

Nigerians react, praise the AGN

Reacting to Agu's release on Instagram, Kingsley Adimegwu (@kizobillz) said:

"Very commendable God bless AGN."

Onyinye Okafor (@officialonyinyeokafor) said:

"Thank you Lord ..... God bless my president ... God bless AGN ."

Jason More (@iamjasonmore) said:

"Weldone to all of you our leaders. We love you guys."

Ebiaboere Levi (@ebiaboere) said:

"Weldone to you all and thanks for his release AGN."

DSS flies Chiwetalu Agu to Abuja

Before his release, the DSS had earlier allegedly flown Agu to Abuja.

A relative of the Nollywood actor cited by The Punch had also alleged that the family had been denied access to the actor.

The relative, who spoke anonymously, had said Agu was first moved from Anambra to Enugu and then to Abuja.

