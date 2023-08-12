KOK is Nollywood Nnayi Sacrifice, but he is not the only one who has acted in this role in movies

With the growing trends of sacrifice memes and videos on social media, Legit.ng list other veteran actors who are famous for acting ritualist roles

The likes of legendary actor Alex Usifo, Pete Edochie (Lion of Africa), among others, made the list.

The past few days have seen ritual memes trending on Nigerian social media space, with many adding funny captions alongside pictures of veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo (KOK) to convey their messages.

Some netizens also compiled clips from Kanayo's old movies, which stirred reactions from many, including the actor, who couldn't help but join the trend.

This saw Nnayi Sacrifice, as Kanayo is popularly called by his fans, reveal he was the first Nollywood actor to fly in a helicopter in a movie - quite impressive, right?

While Kanayo has played significant roles in the movie industry, he is not the only 'ritualist' in Nollywood. Yes, other veteran actors have acted in these roles.

Legit.ng in this article lists veteran actors who have acted as ritualists roles in movies.

1. Pete Edochie, the chairman of the Ritualist board

The legendary actor and 'Lion of Africa' in most ritual movies he has acted in is usually the head of the coven, the godfather, the head of the name, the Numéro Une, and all.

Pete is that unforgiving grandmaster who the newcomers are scared to offend.

2. Alex Usifo, the experienced one

With his baritone voice, the veteran actor is usually a member of the inner circle in ritual movies he has featured on.

In most cases, he is usually part of the few with vast experience in the game and always has a word of advice for the Johnny Just Come JJCs.

3. Tony Umez, the ritualist that doesn't want to sacrifice

While the veteran actor is known for his love roles in movies. He has also acted as a ritualist in quite a number of them.

The funny thing, however, is that he is not always interested in it, and of course, it doesn't always end well for him.

Below is a clip from a movie where Tony was a part of the geng.

4. Olaiya Igwe, The Real Ololade Mr Money

The Yoruba actor, whose real name is Ebun Oloyede, is one of those who made hit movies by acting as a ritualist. He is the brain behind the name Ololade Mr Money, long before YBNL star Asake.

From Iru Esin, Alase Aye, Abela Pupa. and Ololade Mr Money, Olaiya is a hit maker.

5. Kenneth Okonkwo, The Living In Bondage star

The veteran actor is popular for his role in the hit movie Living in Bondage, which was first released in 1992.

His performance in the hit movie earned him a permanent spot in the inner circle of every ritual movie he acted in.

6. Clem Ohameze, the man who wants to become rich

The veteran actor is always that poor man, begging his wealthy friend to show him how to fish.

He is usually warned against joining the billionaire geng in most cases, but he goes ahead with it.

