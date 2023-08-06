Veteran Nollywood star Kanayo has shared a lovely video of an artist who made a portrait of him from salt

The actor, who is popular for his role as a ritualist in movies, expressed his gratitude as he told the artist to get in touch with him

The salty portrait has since stirred reactions from many of the actor's fans and colleagues, as many continue to hail him

Much-loved actor Kanayo O Kanayo couldn't hide his excitement as he shared a video of his portrait made from salt.

Kanayo, who has been trending over the past few days owing to his ritual roles in Nollywood movies, described himself as the salt of the earth.

Kanayo thanks artist. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

The thespian, who said he would never lose value, also called on the artist, Okechukwu Meshack, behind the portrait to reach out to him.

He wrote in the caption of the video he shared via his Instagram page:

"Thank you very much. I am the salt of the earth. I will never lose value Please, dear painter, reach out to me on DM. Thanks."

According to the caption on the video, the artist claimed he used over 2 million grains of salt to draw the picture.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans gush over Kanayo's sultry portrait

See their comments below:

asorockcomedian:

"You’re de salt of de grand master ."

ericson.a.d:

"This time this generation love you, you should make a series on Netflix. People will patronize you heavily."

realflowerboy1:

"You’re the Salt of the Earth sacrifice is the Maggi we must add to make it."

ebonyobasuyi:

"Daddy daddy, how are you sir. I love you."

lil.tob5:

"What did Kanayo buy from Kanayo that made Kanayo owe kanayo?"

ibraheem_lateef_adebayo:

"Omoooh , mk I do sacrifice too o."

chivoanderson:

"I was expecting your caption to be “thank you for the sacrifice, it is well received”."

Davido respectfully bows to Kanayo

In a video sighted online, the actor and singer Davido had an encounter at the club, which sparked reactions online.

The Unavailable crooner saluted and bowed first before taking KOK's hand in a handshake.

Surrounded by his people, Davido went right back to his business.

