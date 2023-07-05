Veteran actor Pete Edochie is one of Nollywood's living legends and he recently proved why he is revered

A video of the thespian reciting a literature piece from 1962 left the people around him and netizens impressed

The clip got many people praising the veteran actor and pointing out how his son Yul did not take after him

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie is one of the few thespians who are still into the craft despite his age.

A video of Edochie who started out as a stage actor reciting a literature piece from 1962 captured the attention of netizens.

He recited from the heart and gesticulated as he sat like royalty in a white outfit and a red cap on a magnificent chair.

The people around were mesmerised by Pete Edochie's recitation and had to be prompted by the person behind the camera to clap for him.

The setting looked like it was a movie set and the crew just decided to spend time with the actor.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pete Edochie's video

The veteran actor's video sparked mixed reactions on social media with most people gushing over him, and others dragging his son, Yul Edochie.

Read some comments below:

st_bruno:

"This is a god in human form."

mcsmithochendo:

"Ononenyi Nteje. The real ODOGWU. The other one is ODIEGWU."

number1_chic_fitness:

"Yul Edochie is busy galavanting with his new wife."

officialprincessvera:

"A second to non..God, please continue to guide and protect our father, our hero..the living Legend."

borisderepublic:

"An apostrophe from Mark Anthony to Caesar at the Capitol . Williams Shakespeare master of both old and modern literature."

rosellestitches:

"Chai! I remember my dad of blessed memory when he recites some of these quotes from his literature days."

justinben_pgm:

"A LIVING LEGEND ❤️"

nnamdiegwabor1:

"He’s a well spring of inspiration."

babyman_wahala:

"See delivery"

_officersly:

"They were so engulfed with his words and extraordinary talent, so much so that they could not give a round of applause."

Netizens react as Yul Edochie prays for President Tinubu

Nollywood star, Yul Edochie caused an uproar online after he prayed for Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his one month in office.

The movie star showered prayers on President Tinubu on his Twitter page on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Yul, who had been in some controversy, prayed for long life and good health for the new president as he leads the country amid rising inflation and fuel hike.

Edochie had previously begged President Tinubu to release the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

