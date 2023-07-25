A Nigerian man has shared his recent experience with an ice cream seller who failed to obey instructions

He had ordered the ice cream seller to give out 50 ice creams worth N100 each to some Law students in the school

However, the ice cream seller didn't follow the instructions and drama began when he brought a bill of N10,100

A lawyer identified as @Daralta5 on Twitter has sparked mixed reactions after sharing his experience with an ice cream vendor.

In his tweet, he narrated that he had instructed the vendor to give out 50 ice creams worth N100 each to law students.

Ice cream seller in shambles after disobeying instruction

Source: Getty Images

When everything was done, he asked the vendor what his bill was, and the vendor replied 10,100.

When he interrogated the ice cream seller, the man confessed that some students took N300 and N200 worth of ice cream each.

The furious man told him that he couldn't pay for those as the instruction was clear and duly communicated, and that he was expecting a bill of N5000, and other losses are at his peril.

The vendor screamed and cursed him. This made Daralta realize how conflict arises so easily in society.

The vendor kept on asking, "Is it good?". Deep down, the lawyer pitied him, but he couldn't be liable for those extras. He however paid N6000 in the end.

Reactions as lawyer shares experience with an ice cream vendor

The tweet has sparked reactions amongst netizens as many shared their thoughts about the incident.

While many noted that the vendor was wrong, others maintained that Daralta should have paid for the extras.

@Krawch said:

“Appeal to Emotion does not move a lawyer". On top Ice cream. While I get the point you're trying to make I'd like to also point out that humanity should always take precedence. Gain knowledge but also be wise in its application. For God's sake pay the 10k but educate him as well.”

@Xendusdelivery said:

“And you brought it here? His gain on one ice cream is less than 10 naira, he's just a vendor and does not own the ice cream, in fact, they return the ones they couldn't sell to the distributor.”

@EdithMartha5 said:

“I beg to differ cos appeal to emotions can actually move a Lawyer but it all depends on the circumstances of each case.”

@OGtheEnergee commented:

“The vendor is a crook. He found a way to sell more, that's what he did. You gave him simple instruction and he flaunted it. If you had paid him the 5k beforehand, you would be surprised that nobody would collect N300 and N200 ice cream, he would be vigilant.”

@MmantiUmoh reacted:

“How were some of the law students so dishonest? I mean it was a Instruction: 100 Naira Ice Cream. The people who took 200 and 300 should have paid the balance. Where are the harbingers of law and order so lawless and disorderly?”

@Preciousfehyn commented:

“Many ppl will talk abt humanity on dis post meanwhile we condone and allow people to get away wit indiscipline anyhow. The order has a fixed value, he shldnt hav released more than 50. Dis is d big diffrnce btwn wot makes oyinbo countries better dan ours. Deal is always deal.”

@1dipowerplay reacted:

“I think immediately after the instruction, you both should have concluded on the total amount before he started giving out the ice cream. He would have it at the back of his mind that he is not getting more than 5k.”

@derekbranding said:

“This is why I always have issues with people who can't follow instructions & rules. Am sure he wanted to make more.”

