Actress Scarlet Gomez, who played a lead role in the trending series Wura, has shared some fun moments with her fans

Scarlet, who was a villain in the series, shared different cute pictures of her on her Instagram page

Many of her fans couldn't hide their surprise, with some saying she was far from being innocent

Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez 'Wura' has caused a stir on social media after she shared some fun moments of her looking happy.

Scarlet, who played the lead character in the trending series Wura, which has been tagged Nigerian first longest series, has gained popularity among Nigerian TV viewers owing to her villain role.

Other popular stars in the series include Yomi Fash Lanso, Carol King and Ego Iheanacho.

Check out Scarlet Gomez's post below:

Fans react as Wura series Star Scarlet Gomez shares fun side

lina_idoko:

"See her looking innocent ."

sideequlakbarr:

"So you dey play like this you come dey strong face as Wura , I give it to you mam . Enjoy yourself.❤️."

hanie_barbie:

"Mrs wura Adeleke , IDAN gan gan."

adire_by_her:

"The way I’ll hug you ehn you’ll ask if I want to swallow you Can’t wait to be done with everything I’m doing so I can finally roll in your arms ."

dadamoturayo:

"Ika , idan gangan fun Ra re with zero tolerance WURA AAAAAAAAA."

thefiks_xx:

"Wura Amoo Adeleke….. na Kanyinsola wey no know you Dey use you play ."

kennie.olla:

"Jagaban of Iperindo, the Tigress herself."

_tosbabie:

"Master planner. Opolo ti poju. Over brainy. IDAN GAN GAN GAN GAN ."

update_nla_nla:

"❤️❤️❤️ you got a cute smile ."

tihfeh_:

"@thescarletgomez you’re far from innocent ."

The Johnsons pay tribute to Ada Ameh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Monday, July 17, 2023, marked one year actress Ada Ameh passed on, and The Johnsons, a popular sitcom series, paid tribute to her.

In a clip comprising different pictures from the series shared by actor Charles Inojie on Instagram, other cast and crew members of the sitcom were seen in a solemn mood.

Charles Inojie, who played the role of Ameh’s husband in the sitcom, stressed that her demise has been hard for them to bear as he revealed they were yet to recover.

