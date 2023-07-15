Comedian, @busymouthcomedian, recently trended on social media over his impression of President Tinubu at an event

The comedian who tags himself as the 'Jagaban of Comedy' was seen delivering a speech in BAT style

The video which has since gone viral on social media with many people applauding his talent

The internet may have discovered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's doppelganger in the person of a comedian identified as @busymouthcomedian.

The comedian's mimicry has earned him applause Credit: @busymouthcomedian, @presidentasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

A video from a comedy show saw the funny man doing an interesting - albeit hilarious - impression of the president.

In the video, the comedian who tagged himself the 'Jagban of Comedy' can be seen on stage, dressed like BAT in an agbada and the signature infinity cap the president is known for.

The comedian then proceeds to deliver a speech in a slow-paced manner just like the president, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react as comedian mimicks President BAT

yabaleftonline:

"I needed him to say, “Enjoy your weekend” at the end of the video."

instaview9ja:

"People saying they will arrest him, how na??? Why no they arrest the one mimicking buhari.. Tinubu na city boy , he no fii arrest comedian for this, he will rather support him more. Make seyi handle him first."

generalphizzie:

"Comedy no supposed pass like this. No be yansh yansh."

ifymelo_:

"E no go surprise me if them arrest am tomorrow cuz like this na Tinubu be landlord."

mc_akonuche:

"Oh God! Why are Nigerians so talented."

2wyth.gbedupoet:

"That's a spectacular mimicry for a performance. Kudos."

odumegwu_:

"You outdid yourself man."

ifeanyi_okorie_:

"If na for North Korea this guy for no reach house."

crushpearl_cakes:

"My country people are really happy people ohh. He really got me there."

__precious__ocheanya:

"Me waiting patiently for “let the poor breeeth” so I can join him to say it."

carltonnajomo:

"he nailed it."

Source: Legit.ng